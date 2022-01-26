Economic pressure helped pressure the beef market with the sharp drop in the stock market, according to The Hightower Report.
The market was mixed in live cattle and lower in feeder cattle, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Feeder cattle have been under some pressure.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 1.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.28%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.44%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 2.34% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.76. European stock futures traded higher for a second straight session on Wednesday, rising within the 0.6-1% range, after a sharp sell-off on Monday, as investors prepared for a key U.S. Fed monetary policy decision later in the day and Russia-Ukraine tensions filled the background. On the earnings front, Frankfurt-listed Microsoft shares rose more than 2% after Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates, while issuing better-than-expected forecasts for the fiscal third quarter. Also, Swiss chemicals and biotech multinational Lonza reported 20% growth in sales and a 20.7% increase in core operational profits in FY21, while EPS fell to CHF 9.08 from CHF 9.81 in 2020. The Shanghai Composite advanced 0.66% to close at 3,456 while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.7% to 13,780 on Wednesday, as investors scooped up battered Chinese shares after heavy selling in the previous session. Markets saw an accelerated selling in mainland stocks on Tuesday as investors deemed that recent policy rate cuts were not enough to boost the Chinese economy. The People’s Bank of China already slashed a slew of key short- and medium-term interest rates to shore up growth, but analysts expect more easing measures including a reduction to the reserve requirement ratio to have a material effect.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.13%, EUR/USD was down 0.13% and USD/JPY was up 0.28%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.92%, and June gasoline is up 1.49%.