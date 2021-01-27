Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 60 cents to $229.66.
- Select went up $1.66 to $218.99.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 69 head sold dressed at $173-174, with 396 sold live at $110-112. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
The market has big premiums and is overbought technically but shows no signs of topping out yet and the corn market continues to pressure the cattle market, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Talk of the overbought condition of the market and the stiff premium of futures above the cash marke are seen as short-term negative forces, according to The Hightower Report.