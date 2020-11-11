Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 59 cents to $222.84/cwt.
- Select went down 9 cents to $208.49.
In negotiated cash sales in In Iowa/Minnesota, 532 head were sold live at $108, with no live sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Studies are showing positive momentum but may be into overbought territory so some caution is warranted, according to The Hightower Report.
The cattle market continues to be patient o see if cash prices go higher based off last week’s levels, according to Stewart-Peterson.