Live cattle futures traded higher on Tuesday supported by cash prices, but the strong grain market led selling in the feeder complex, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Even though the market had positive gains, trade on Tuesday was at the lower end of Monday’s trade and was consolidative in nature.
We’re still digesting that cattle-on-feed report, which is very bearish, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.91% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.46%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.80%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.38% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.82%. European equity markets flipped between small gains and losses on Wednesday, with Germany’s DAX trading close to 6-week lows as investors tried to come to grips with the latest news that Russia halted gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria amid a standoff over fuel payments, while earnings results were mixed. Risk sentiment was also pressured after data showed consumer confidence in the two largest European economies worsened more than expected, hitting a record low in Germany and an over 3-year low in France. The Shanghai Composite jumped 2.5% to close at 2,958 while the Shenzhen Component rallied 4.4% to 10,653 on Wednesday, as mainland stocks found some footing after days of accelerated selling that sank the indexes into 2-year lows. Investors digested renewed policy pledges from Beijing to support economic growth and strong industrial production data despite challenges brought by COVID lockdowns and the Ukraine war. Analysts argued that the Chinese government is going to do whatever they can to stabilize and support growth through continued production and manufacturing.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.57%, EUR/USD was down 0.64% and USD/JPY was up 0.65%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 52 cents (0.51%), and June gasoline is down 0.15%.