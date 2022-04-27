 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Live cattle futures traded higher on Tuesday supported by cash prices, but the strong grain market led selling in the feeder complex, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Even though the market had positive gains, trade on Tuesday was at the lower end of Monday’s trade and was consolidative in nature.

We’re still digesting that cattle-on-feed report, which is very bearish, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.91% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.46%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.80%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.38% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.82%. European equity markets flipped between small gains and losses on Wednesday, with Germany’s DAX trading close to 6-week lows as investors tried to come to grips with the latest news that Russia halted gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria amid a standoff over fuel payments, while earnings results were mixed. Risk sentiment was also pressured after data showed consumer confidence in the two largest European economies worsened more than expected, hitting a record low in Germany and an over 3-year low in France. The Shanghai Composite jumped 2.5% to close at 2,958 while the Shenzhen Component rallied 4.4% to 10,653 on Wednesday, as mainland stocks found some footing after days of accelerated selling that sank the indexes into 2-year lows. Investors digested renewed policy pledges from Beijing to support economic growth and strong industrial production data despite challenges brought by COVID lockdowns and the Ukraine war. Analysts argued that the Chinese government is going to do whatever they can to stabilize and support growth through continued production and manufacturing.

People are also reading…

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.57%, EUR/USD was down 0.64% and USD/JPY was up 0.65%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 52 cents (0.51%), and June gasoline is down 0.15%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The feeder market saw buying strength supported by the live cattle strength, and lower trade in the grain markets, said Matthew Strelow of Tot…

Cattle

The cattle market is expecting 7.8% fewer placements. Placements going forward are going to be down, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Service…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Choice down 2.43 to $264.17/cwt.

Cattle

“The cattle market was building a good trend last week fueled by the cash market, but the heavier than expected cattle on feed numbers quickly…

Cattle

Traders see improving demand in cattle going into the spring, as there is seasonal strength in grilling season, The Hightower Report said. “Th…

Cattle

With cattle on feed reports to be released at the end of the week, June cattle are likely range bound with 137.500 as top resistance and 135-4…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News