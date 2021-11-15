 Skip to main content
Cattle

The year-to-date numbers have cow slaughter running 10% over last year and should the trend continue through year end, the year-end inventory of cows might be expected to fall 2%. The irony is this is occurring amidst an increase in global demand for beef, according to The Cattle Report.

The cattle market remains in a steady uptrend, and if beef prices would return higher, cash cattle may continue to advance, according to The Hightower Report.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.22% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.09%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.44%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.11% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.09. European equity markets traded mostly flat to higher on Monday, after ending its sixth straight week of gains at record levels as investors look for more economic data and corporate earnings. In China, both retail trade and industrial production surprised on the upside but new home prices fell. Meanwhile, traders await a flash estimate of Eurozone consumer confidence data for November later in the day. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.16% to close at 3,533 while the Shenzhen Component Index lost 0.47% to 14,636 on Monday, after expectation-beating industrial production and retail sales data in China weighed on investor sentiment, as markets previously speculated on a possible reserve requirement ratio cut by the People’s Bank of China should economic data come in weaker-than-expected.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.04%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.36%, and December gasoline is up 1.67%.

