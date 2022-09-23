 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

“December cattle broke out to the downside yesterday, and the market looks vulnerable to significant long liquidation if support levels are violated,” The Hightower Report said today. Also according to The Report, “traders may be underestimating the impact of weakening consumer confidence.”

There is some long liquidation ahead of today’s Cattle on Feed report, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.43%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 dropped by 2.46%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.25%, Germany’s DAX Index decreased by 2.55% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.21%. European equity markets traded deeply in the red today, with Germany's DAX falling to its lowest level in almost two years, “as growth worries dampened sentiment once again following weak flash PMI data,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets followed losses on Wall Street, as the US Federal Reserve delivered another large interest rate hike and signaled further increases ahead, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.66% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.32%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.77%, EUR/USD was down 0.77% and USD/JPY was up 0.66%.

Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $281 (3.38%), and October gasoline is up 4.41%.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

“The sharp break in beef prices last week, to their lowest level since April 2021, has traders holding a bearish attitude toward cash markets …

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

In its-bi-monthly Beef Margin Watch released today, CIH, said Live cattle futures and corn input costs advanced over the first half of Septemb…

Traders “may be underestimating the impact of weakening consumer confidence,” The Hightower Report said. “The large futures premium to cash pr…

Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said he was expecting to see a deeper correction in live cattle alongside weakness in equities. “Though we a…

