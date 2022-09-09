Producers will need to see higher and higher fat cattle prices to overcome input costs, according to Christopher Swift, a barchart columnist said. “I think at the moment that beef prices and cattle prices hinge on how aggressive the Fed is in quelling inflation,” he said.
The clash of potentially weaker consumer demand versus expectations for declining beef production in the 4th quarter could spark some consolidation, The Hightower Report said today.
The cattle market is still vulnerable to active cow and non-fed cattle slaughter into the fall, The Hightower Report said.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.77%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.68%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.53%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.37% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.50%. Stock markets in Europe traded higher with financials and real estate companies leading the gains, a day after the unprecedented rate hike decided by the European Central Bank, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are also up, as stocks in Japan recover further from seven-week lows, “with nearly all sectors participating in the rally as investors shrugged off fresh hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell,”TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.82% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.59%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.75%, EUR/USD was up 0.60% and USD/JPY was down 1.15%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.47 (1.76%), and October gasoline is up 1.96%