Allendale has released their Cattle on Feed estimates for the report being released today at 2 p.m. They estimate on-feed numbers as of March 1 at 0.2% under last year at 11.775 million head, Placements will be 8.8% under last year at 1.694 million head and marketing at 6.2% over last year at 1.787 million head.
Stewart-Peterson says “sharply higher beef prices, coupled with the much slower responding cash cattle markets, mean that packers are making record profits and should keep chain speeds running at full capacity.”
Outside Markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.15% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 3.99%, France’s CAC 40 was up 4.99%, Germany’s DAX Index was up by 3.93% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.63%. U.S. stock indexes on Thursday recovered from early losses and settled higher as global central banks continue to cut interest rates and boost stimulus measures. Stocks are recovering from this week's sharp losses where the S&P 500 on Wednesday fell to a 3-year low, the Dow Jones Industrials tumbled to a 3-1/4 year low, and the Nasdaq 100 slumped to a 9-1/4 month low. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 1.61% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.04%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 1.04%, EUR/USD was up 0.57% and USD/JPY was down 0.52%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $0.11 (0.50%), and March gasoline is up 1.51%.