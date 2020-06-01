Traders expect a sharp break in the cash cattle market over the next several weeks and even bigger production increases to the July-September time frame, according to The Hightower Report.
Cattle futures fell as doubts about the sustainability of current cash prices surfaces. Traders fear a drop could be quick and large, The Cattle Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.02%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.10%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.48% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.09%. The euro trade above $1.11 on Monday, touching its highest level since March 17th, as investors turned to riskier currencies amid hopes for an easing in Sino-US tensions and for China's economic recovery. President Trump ordered on Friday the process of eliminating special US treatment for Hong Kong in response to China's security legislation for the city, but did not impose new tariffs on Beijing as investors had feared. On the economic data front, China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI suggested there was a rebound in activity during May, beating market consensus.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.31% and USD/JPY was down 0.36%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 75 cents (1.21%), and June gasoline is down 0.33%.