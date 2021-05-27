Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was 49 cents higher to $329.98/cwt.
- Select was up 5 cents to $304.10.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 282 head sold live for $120, and 340 head sold dressed for $191. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 440 head sold live for $121-122, and 38 head sold dressed for $190.
“US beef export sales for the week ending May 20 came in at 27,923 tonnes, up from 23,358 the previous week and the highest since January 28,” the Hightower Report said. “The average of the previous four weeks is 19,289. Cumulative US beef sales have reached 604,600 tonnes, up from 440,100 a year ago and the highest on record.”
“The cattle market failed to get much traction despite a strong week of export sales and modest retail strength,” Total Farm Marketing said. “USDA weekly export sales were up 19% from last week at 27,900 mt. This total was also up 45% from the 4-week average. The stronger sale may be reflective of Argentina removing itself from the export market early last week.”