 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was 49 cents higher to $329.98/cwt.
  • Select was up 5 cents to $304.10.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 282 head sold live for $120, and 340 head sold dressed for $191. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 440 head sold live for $121-122, and 38 head sold dressed for $190.

“US beef export sales for the week ending May 20 came in at 27,923 tonnes, up from 23,358 the previous week and the highest since January 28,” the Hightower Report said. “The average of the previous four weeks is 19,289. Cumulative US beef sales have reached 604,600 tonnes, up from 440,100 a year ago and the highest on record.”

“The cattle market failed to get much traction despite a strong week of export sales and modest retail strength,” Total Farm Marketing said. “USDA weekly export sales were up 19% from last week at 27,900 mt. This total was also up 45% from the 4-week average. The stronger sale may be reflective of Argentina removing itself from the export market early last week.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Packer profit margins extremely high and there is a firm tone to cash market, The Hightower Report said this morning. But the Cattle on Feed R…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cash market is quiet, Total Farm Marketing said. Cattle trends “have stayed relatively steady with last week,” Total Farm marketing said, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeders are trading higher to open the week “with the exception of the front-month May contract,” Total Farm Marketing said. “May futures expi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News