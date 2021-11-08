Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 89 cents to $288.65.
- Select up $1.08 to $268.60.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota..
The market opened slightly lower but buyers turned active as they saw the strength of the cash market and the idea that consumer demand will remain strong through the holiday season, according to The Hightower Report.
Cash was higher on Friday and that could be giving packers confidence, according to Total Farm Marketing.