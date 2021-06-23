Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $3.70 to $312.05/cwt.
- Select went down $4.34 to $275.41.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,823 head sold dressed at $197-202, with 1,958 sold live at $125.50-126. In Iowa/Minnesota, 724 head were sold live at $123-126, and 712 head were sold dressed at $197-200.
Current demand for beef “remains strong and may not follow seasonality,” Total Farm Marketing said. Typically, the demand declines after the Fourth of July, but boxed beef continues to decline “and may eventually affect the willingness of packers to pay higher.”
The short-term action in cattle is positive, staying above the 9-day moving average, The Hightower report said. However, declining momentum studies in the neutral zone “will tend to reinforce lower price action.”