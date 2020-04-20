“The discount of futures to the cash market remains a key positive force for the market, but slaughter will need to pick up steam or cattle will back up in the country,” The Hightower Report said.
As Brugler Marketing sees it, “the cattle market is caught between slaughter runs and beef shortages.”
Stewart-Peterson attributes the variance in cash trade at the end of last week to different kill capabilities in different markets with some plants struggling with infected workers.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 1.85% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.27%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.24%, Germany’s DAX Index down by 1.25% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.10%. “European stocks traded in the red today, giving up early gains as investors continue to monitor coronavirus developments along with another sharp decline in crude prices,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was lower in Japan, but the Shanghai Composite index opened higher after the People's Bank of China cut its benchmark interest rates to a record low of 3.85%, in line with market consensus, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.50% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.15%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.24%, EUR/USD was down 0.13% and USD/JPY was down 0.24%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices fell this morning 10.09%, and June gasoline is down 1.87%.