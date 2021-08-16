 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $4.97 to $329.80/cwt.
  • Select was $5.53 higher to $303.55.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,341 head sold live for $128.75, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 200 head sold dressed for $197.

“Wholesale Boxed Beef prices continue rise on Monday, with Choice boxes rallying another $2.59 to $327.42,” Brugler Marketing said. “…USDA estimated weekly FI cattle slaughter at 639,000 head. That is 2,000 head lighter than the previous week and is 4,000 head below the same week last year.”

“We saw a little bit of pressure right out of the gates this morning,” Oliver Sloup, with Blue Line Futures, said. “I think a lot of that was probably just on the outside markets and a lot of concern on what’s going on overseas. But we’re seeing a nice rebound here, which is encouraging. However, taking it with a grain of salt. We’re in a seasonally weak time of year.”

