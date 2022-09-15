 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle markets are “overbought,” The Hightower Report said. Increasing consumer demand fears and somewhat ample short-term supply are pushing the market toward a possible short-term correction.

“While the supply fundamentals slowly tighten into the fourth quarter, short-term supply may be enough to meet demand,” The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.45%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.10%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.70% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.09%. Sentiment in Europe “remains clouded by a worsening outlook for growth amid a deepening energy crisis,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, the People’s Bank of China is “standing pat” in contrast with the U.S.’s economic policy of rising interest rates in the face of inflation, they said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.16% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.18%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.23% and USD/JPY was up 0.20%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.50 cents (1.70%), and November gasoline is down 3.20%.

