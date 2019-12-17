Boxed beef cutout values sharply lower on light demand and moderate offerings, USDA reported this afternoon.
- Choice fell $4.27 to $212.81/cwt
- Select dropped $2.04 to $203.47/cwt
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 38 head sold dressed at $188, with no live sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
February cattle are trading at a very large premium to the cash market currently, but the five-area average went up last week by 25 cents, according to Stewart-Peterson. Beef values were higher at yesterday’s close, stemming the recent downtrend.
The market is “still operating under the negative technical influence” of yesterday’s key reversal, The Hightower Report said. “It will take new selling below $127.65 in order to confirm the reversal top,” they said.