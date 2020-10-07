Traders remained convinced that the cash cattle market can rally during October, but with the possibility of increase production along with slower than normal demand, the market looks vulnerable to significant long liquidation selling if the cash does not rally, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: DecemberE-mini S&Ps were up 0.67% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.40%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.31%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.41% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.05%. European stocks traded lower after a mixed start on Wednesday, with the DAX 30 falling 0.2% ahead of the US Vice Presidential debate later in the day. Investors closely monitor coronavirus developments as the region is battling a second wave of infections, while digest President Trump’s decision to halt stimulus talks until after the election. The Nikkei 225 was little changed at 23422.82 on Wednesday amid concerns that the lack of stimulus could further delay recovery of the world’s largest economy after U.S. President Donald Trump halted negotiations for additional stimulus until after the election.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.07%, EUR/USD was up 0.35% and USD/JPY was up 0.37%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 2.51%, and November gasoline is down 2.96%.