 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 96 cents to $255.72.
  • Select was down 18 cents to $251.34.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska 318 head were sold dressed at $223.18 and 258 head were sold live at $142. In Iowa/Minnesota 1,701 head were sold live at $142 and 2,686 head were sold dressed at $224.72.

April cattle traded moderately higher early in the day but closed lower, according to The Hightower Report. Continued weakness in the beef market pushed prices to the lowest level since Jan. 25.

The slaughter pace is in line with last year but weakness in boxed beef may make packers less aggressive, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

For the Cattle on Feed report Friday, placements for the month of January came in at 98.8% of last year as compared with the average trade exp…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market was sharply lower yesterday, about $2.50 across the board, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Slaughter numbers are still good.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle markets overall are still in an uptrend, the market has experienced a pullback and is searching for a near-term low, said Matthew Strel…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher as the market maintains buying strength.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice but higher on Select, the USDA said.Choice was down 56 cents to $273.96.Select w…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeder markets are expected to see continued selling, Blue Line Futures said. Corn was locked at limit-higher for much of the night, leading t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Technical action is “a bit bearish,” The Hightower Report said. “Weights are too high.” Beef prices are at the lowest of the year, they noted.…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News