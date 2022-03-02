Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 96 cents to $255.72.
- Select was down 18 cents to $251.34.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska 318 head were sold dressed at $223.18 and 258 head were sold live at $142. In Iowa/Minnesota 1,701 head were sold live at $142 and 2,686 head were sold dressed at $224.72.
April cattle traded moderately higher early in the day but closed lower, according to The Hightower Report. Continued weakness in the beef market pushed prices to the lowest level since Jan. 25.
The slaughter pace is in line with last year but weakness in boxed beef may make packers less aggressive, according to Total Farm Marketing.