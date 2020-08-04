Some hedged cattle owners will look at the spread between August and October and, if they cattle will allow an extra few weeks on feed, move them into September hoping to capture the large premium on the October board, The Cattle Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.46% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.52%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.11%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.56% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.11%. European stocks cut some gains to trade mixed on Tuesday, with the DAX 30 falling 0.5% to trade around 12,580, after a solid rally on Monday. Weak quarterly results from Diageo and Bayer weighed on sentiment, while BP jumped even as the firm cut its dividend for the first time in a decade as it promised to pay out 60% of surplus cash through share buybacks. The Shanghai Composite added 3.72 points or 0.11% to 3371.69 on Tuesday following a 1.75% surge in the previous session. TikTok remained in focus amid the simmering tech war between China and the United States, after US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Microsoft can buy the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, setting a 45 day deadline for the deal.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 15 cents (0.14%), and June gasoline is down 1.71%.