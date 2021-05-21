 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 99 cents to $325.17/cwt.
  • Select was 70 cents higher to $302.31.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 127 head sold live for $119-120, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 43 head sold dressed for $189.

“USDA released the May Cattle on Feed numbers on Friday afternoon,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…The total cattle on feed was above expectations, but within the range. It is difficult to compare back to last year due to the COVID issues, so looking back to 2019, cattle numbers are slightly lower, but not as much as expected at 11.7 mln head.”

Demand has been good, although traders are wondering what it might look like after Memorial Day. “Demand factors look very strong but traders are still concerned that beef demand might back away after Memorial Day bookings are complete,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $252.92, up $1.74 on the day.”

