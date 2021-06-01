A softer tone in the retail markets “could add additional pressure,” Total Farm Marketing said, as cash markets stay slow. “Feeder cattle ended the week soft, and could be pressured by strength in the grains.”
Headline news could support today, The Hightower Report said, after the JBS plants were impacted by the cyber attack. If the impacts last more than a couple of days, “cattle could back up in the country and this would boost weights and eventually production.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.54% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.41%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.05%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.47% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.15%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.26% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.16%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.19%, EUR/USD was up 0.01% and USD/JPY was down 0.02%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.89 (2.86%), and July gasoline is up 2.11%.