Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.68 to $258.94/cwt.
- Select was $1.03 higher to $235.76.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
“A lower US dollar on Friday helped most commodities, including cattle,” Total Farm Marketing said. Anticipation of packers being more aggressive this week. Corn prices trending higher may limit feedlots holding out for higher cattle prices. Slaughter pace remains strong. Choice cuts down 0.75 and select down 1.31. Cattle slaughter projected at 125,000."
The trend for open interest continues to remain strong to begin the week. “Open interest remains in a strong uptrend and near the highest level since June,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $259.38 up 2.12."