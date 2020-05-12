Brugler Marketing reported that live cattle futures were down the limit in August and October yesterday, and will trade with an expanded range today.
The task of reopening the economy can only be described as fragile, according to The Cattle Report. Avoiding a second wave of the virus will be treading in unknown waters. Also unknown is the demand for beef once normalized slaughter volumes are restored - still a ways away.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.40% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.28%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.740, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.32% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.84%. The British pound erased early losses to trade around $1.235 in afternoon trading on Tuesday after finance minister Rishi Sunak extended the government's employee furlough program by a further four months until the end of October, to help companies and jobs hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Sunak told Parliament that there are 7.5 million workers that are being covered by the scheme, compared to 6.3 million last week. Meanwhile, investors await government's guidelines on how to make workplaces safer as businesses slowly restart operations. According to the 51-page document on exit lockdown plans published on Monday, workers should avoid their normal physical workplace whenever possible, while non-essential retail are set to reopen from June 1st. Also, most travelers will be forced to self-isolate in their accommodation for fourteen days on arrival into the UK.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.35%, EUR/USD was up 0.01% and USD/JPY was down 0.25%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.26 cents (5.0%), and June gasoline is up 1.92%.