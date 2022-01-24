 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

  Updated

Friday’s Cattle on Feed report was neutral but confirmed record demand as placements and feedlot marketing were the second largest in 26 years, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Despite the current high price, the market maintains a neutral/bullish outlook.

The cattle on feed report out Friday was a little bit bearish, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The placement number is the one trade always misses. “I don’t know if the market will react to this or not,” he said.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.33% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.92%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.95%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.89% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.21. Equity markets in Europe traded in the red on Monday, extending last week's losses, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 falling more than 1% and other major bourses retreating between 0.7% and 1.4%, after the latest PMI data showed private sector growth rates in the Eurozone and the UK slowed sharply to 11-month lows. At the same time, investors were monitoring tensions between Ukraine and Russia and remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy statement due Wednesday, with officials set to signal their first interest-rate hike since 2018. On the corporate front, Dutch health technology company Philips reported a fall in sales and net profit for the last quarter of 2021 due to supply chain woes and COVID-19-related challenges, but said it expects sales to recover strongly in the second half of this year. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.04% to close at 3,524 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.37% to 14,082 on Monday, as the selling pressure on mainland stocks toned down following a slew of policy easing measures from Beijing to shore up growth. The People’s Bank of China lowered the funding cost of 14-day reverse repos when injecting 150 billion yuan into the banking system on Monday. The decision followed a slew of key short- and medium-term interest rate reductions last week, underscoring official concerns about China’s economic outlook. The moves sent a strong signal for policy direction and reflected how the central bank is responding more quickly to cushion a slowing economy, with analysts expecting more easing measures in the coming months.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.30%, EUR/USD was down 0.30% and USD/JPY was up 0.10%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.02%, and March gasoline is up 0.23%.

