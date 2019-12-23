China has lifted a ban on deboned beef from Japanese cows under 30 months old, the General Administration of Customs said, ending almost a 20-year long restriction on beef imports from Japan. China has banned beef imports from Japan since an outbreak of mad-cow disease in 2001, Allendale said.
The beef industry suffers from under-capacity in the nation's beef plants, according to The Cattle Report. The results has been excessive margins captured during the past year at the expense of producers.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.19 this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.05%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.27%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.11% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.33%. European stocks swung between gains and losses on Monday morning as investors book profits ahead of Christmas holidays, while focus remains on US-China trade talks amid rising optimism around a preliminary deal announced last week. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 42 points or 1.4% to 2,963 on Monday, its steepest drop since November 11th, led by a decline in tech shares after the National Integrated Circuitry Investment Fund announced plans to cut its stakes in Gigadevice Semiconductor, chipmaker Shenzhen Goodix Technology, and Hunan Goke Microelectronics by about one percentage point each.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.106, EUR/USD was up 0.01% and USD/JPY was down 0.1%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down (0.05%), and June gasoline is down 0.23%.