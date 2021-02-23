 Skip to main content
Cattle

“The nearby February cattle contract goes off the board on Friday, and that may keep the market choppy until then,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The slaughter pace has recovered back to normal levels after the southern winter storms, but the market still has a backlog to work through.”

August cattle is still under “negative technical influence” after key reversals from last week, The Hightower report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.57% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.68%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.99% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.07%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.49% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.46%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.20%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.30%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 40 cents (0.65%), and April gasoline is down 0.57%.

