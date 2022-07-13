Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 46 cents to $268.05/cwt.
- Select was 91 cents lower to $241.26.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,204 head sold live for $144-147, and 6,885 head sold dressed for $224-234. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,613 head sold live for $142-145, and 1,790 head sold dressed for $228-231.
Traders are watching hot forecasts, which are supporting markets but also raise concerns about cattle flooding the market.
“However, there is also concern that pasture and range conditions deteriorate which could force a few more cattle to market,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $268.44, down 7 cents on the day.”
“The strong inflation number will keep the demand concerns active in the live cattle market as consumer income will likely stay tight,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Feeder market saw additional strong money flow and technical buying after the breakout of the consolidation pattern Tuesday. The futures market may be starting to reflect the countryside cash market for feeders.”