 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 46 cents to $268.05/cwt.
  • Select was 91 cents lower to $241.26.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,204 head sold live for $144-147, and 6,885 head sold dressed for $224-234. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,613 head sold live for $142-145, and 1,790 head sold dressed for $228-231.

Traders are watching hot forecasts, which are supporting markets but also raise concerns about cattle flooding the market.

“However, there is also concern that pasture and range conditions deteriorate which could force a few more cattle to market,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $268.44, down 7 cents on the day.”

“The strong inflation number will keep the demand concerns active in the live cattle market as consumer income will likely stay tight,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Feeder market saw additional strong money flow and technical buying after the breakout of the consolidation pattern Tuesday. The futures market may be starting to reflect the countryside cash market for feeders.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Heat for the next two weeks could cause cattle weights to drop sharply and production to decline, putting pressure on prices, The Hightower Re…

Cattle

Cattle markets are watching a recovery in grains, weighing on feeder cattle this week. Overall, cattle markets “are kept held in check technic…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The USDA sees fourth quarter beef production down 345 million pounds from the third quarter as compared with an increase of 127 million pounds…

Cattle

Expectations are for “steady to firm” cash markets, Total Farm Marketing said. “Futures held support levels (Wednesday) and price action was s…

Cattle

Money flowed into the cattle market to end last week which made the August contract “look like a value compared to the cash market,” Total Far…

Cattle

Cattle markets “seem to have the supply fundamentals in the fourth quarter for prices to push moderately higher,” The Hightower Report said. “…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News