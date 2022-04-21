 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Traders see improving demand in cattle going into the spring, as there is seasonal strength in grilling season, The Hightower Report said. “The market will also be pricing in a shift to lower production for the second quarter as compared with the first quarter.”

Cash cattle trade is “diverging,” The Hightower Report said. There are higher prices in northern plains and lower prices in the south, they noted.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.86% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.33%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.83%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.44% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.06%. Corporate earnings reports are coming out, driving much of the global equity trade, ahead of expectations for “aggressive tightening of monetary policy by major central banks and inflation,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.26% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.23%. The Chinese central bank “surprised markets” yesterday by keeping lending rates unchanged, they said.

People are also reading…

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.29%, EUR/USD was up 0.36% and USD/JPY was up 0.36%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.87 (1.89%), and June gasoline is up 1.22%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

With cattle on feed reports to be released at the end of the week, June cattle are likely range bound with 137.500 as top resistance and 135-4…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.Choice was down $1.54 to $271.08.Select was u…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Beef cutouts are higher on the close on Tuesday. Moving past the Easter holiday could help spur some retailer buying as stores prepare for May…

Cattle

Short-term fundamentals are mixed, but the discount of cattle futures to the cash market gives the bulls a slight edge, according to The Hight…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News