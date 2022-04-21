Traders see improving demand in cattle going into the spring, as there is seasonal strength in grilling season, The Hightower Report said. “The market will also be pricing in a shift to lower production for the second quarter as compared with the first quarter.”
Cash cattle trade is “diverging,” The Hightower Report said. There are higher prices in northern plains and lower prices in the south, they noted.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.86% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.33%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.83%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.44% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.06%. Corporate earnings reports are coming out, driving much of the global equity trade, ahead of expectations for “aggressive tightening of monetary policy by major central banks and inflation,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.26% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.23%. The Chinese central bank “surprised markets” yesterday by keeping lending rates unchanged, they said.
People are also reading…
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.29%, EUR/USD was up 0.36% and USD/JPY was up 0.36%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.87 (1.89%), and June gasoline is up 1.22%.