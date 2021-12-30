Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 45 cents to $265.26.
- Select up $1.14 to $258.23.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 210 head sold dressed at $222 and 143 sold live at $140. In Iowa/Nebraska 449 sold live at $140.78 to $141.16 and 426 sold dressed at $221.57.
The surprisingly strong cash market this week helped to spark a short covering surge early today and helped to support the market, according to The Hightower Report.
Demand for feeders has been mostly for the heavier calves partly due to the idea heavier feeders do better in the winter than lighter feeders, according to ADM Investor Services.