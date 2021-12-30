 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 45 cents to $265.26.
  • Select up $1.14 to $258.23.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 210 head sold dressed at $222 and 143 sold live at $140. In Iowa/Nebraska 449 sold live at $140.78 to $141.16 and 426 sold dressed at $221.57.

The surprisingly strong cash market this week helped to spark a short covering surge early today and helped to support the market, according to The Hightower Report.

Demand for feeders has been mostly for the heavier calves partly due to the idea heavier feeders do better in the winter than lighter feeders, according to ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher on follow-through from Friday’s strong finish, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The mo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

February live cattle, at $136.925 have erased a week-long down-trend to climb back above the contract’s 50-day moving average and potentially …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News