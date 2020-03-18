Boxed beef cutout values sharply higher on good demand and heavy offerings, USDA reported
- Choice up $7.31 to $247.24/cwt.
- Select up $9.18 to $238.50/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported live FOB sales of 4,726 at $111.05, with dressed delivered sales of 5,153 at $175.00. In Iowa, live FOB sales of 6,600 were reported at $111.28, with dressed delivered sales of 3,688 reported at $174.78.
June live cattle closed down $3.82 at $85.92, while May feeder cattle closed down $3.32 at $108.52. Hightower says the cattle market remains extremely volatile “as traders see the short-term jump in the beef market as temporary.” Many believe grocery stores will have plenty of beef once they restock.
Stewart-Peterson says cattle markets have found some support lately from the jump in beef values though it is unclear how the market can sustain these kinds of gains, especially if plants get shut down. At this point, there are no reports of this happening.