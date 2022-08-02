Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 2.14 to $268.46/cwt.
- Select down 1.35 to $241.55/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 1855 head sold dressed at $224.23.
USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices faded on Tuesday morning with a $1.45 drop in Choice and a 59 cent drop for Select. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for Monday at 124k head, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Friday’s CFTC data showed funds as buyers last week of 17,840 contracts increasing their net long position to 37,505 contracts, according to Total Farm Marketing.