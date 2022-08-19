Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 11 cents to $264.28/cwt.
- Select up 47 cents to $237.94/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 618 sold live at $148-150 and 385 sold dressed at $239. In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 79 sold live at $146 and 319 head sold dressed at $234.
Cash markets traded higher on the week “and the technical action remains positive,” ahead of the late report today, The Hightower Report said.
The daily stochastics are turning lower from overbought levels and that is bearish, The Hightower report said, but there are signs of a positive short-term trend. “The market is in a slightly bullish posture.”