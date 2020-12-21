 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

February live cattle futures finished the week up $1.55 and May feeders closed the week $1.75 higher, Allendale said. Cash cattle looked to stabilize at the end of last week and trade will be looking for a confirmation over the next few weeks.

USDA cattle on feed numbers showed a 12.036 million head inventory on December 1. That was up 0.04% year-to-year, for the third-largest December inventory on record, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.. Placements were 8.83% lower than November 2019, with the trade expecting an 8.2% drop, with 1.906 million head. Lower placements in Colorado, Nebraska and Texas accounted for 75% of the difference from year to year.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 1.83% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 3.01%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.67%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.86% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.26. European bourses fell sharply into negative territory on Monday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 falling more than 2% to touch a one-week low of 13,312, led by a sell-off in travel shares. A new COVID-19 strain in Britain has led to stricter restrictive measures in London and southeast England, and several countries to block travel from the country. At the same time, a lack of progress in post-Brexit trade talks ahead of December 31st deadline added to concerns, with the EU and UK remaining divided about key issues such as fisheries. The Shanghai Composite lifted 25.67 points or 0.76% to 3420.57 on Monday following gains of 1.81% last week as Xinhua news agency reported that China will maintain policy support for its economic recovery, avoiding a sudden shift in policy, to help keep economic growth within a reasonable range in 2021. The Central Economic Work Conference also pledged a “no U-turn” in policy support to companies.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.69%, EUR/USD was down 0.66% and USD/JPY was up 0.37%.

Energy: JanuaryWTI crude oil prices this morning are down 3.78%, and January gasoline is down 4.48%.

