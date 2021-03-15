 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell $1.10 to $224.77/cwt.
  • Select went down $2.22 to $218.05.

There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota, USDA said.

“Market hopeful that as vaccines become more available in U.S. demand will pick up moving into summer,” Total Farm Marketing said.

A close over the 9-bar moving average “is a mildly bullish indicator that the market closed over the pivot swing number,” The Hightower Report said. They noted that momentum studies “would support higher prices.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

