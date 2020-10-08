Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 88 cents to $216.00/cwt.
- Select went down $2.48 to $203.10.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 998 head sold dressed at $168-169, with 1,729 sold live at $107-108. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,012 head were sold live at $106-108, and no dressed sales.
December closed moderately lower on the day and near the lows while traders await news in the cash market, according to The Hightower Report.
Beef cutouts are expected to be lower and cattle continued to be pressured by higher grain prices in recent weeks, according to Stewart-Peterson.