Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and Select:
- Choice fell $6.90 to $254.58/cwt.
- Select went down $15.30 to $231.12.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 404 head sold dressed at $170, with no live sales. There were no sales reported in Iowa/Minnesota.
The technical action has been weak with August cattle late last week trading down to the lowest level since May 6, according to The Hightower Report.
There is weakness in the cattle market, adding pressure to both the futures and cash market, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.