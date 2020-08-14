Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $3.29 to $214.24/cwt.
- Select rose $1.88 to $199.29.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,427 head sold live for $105-106, and 4,177 head sold dressed for $165-168. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 646 head sold live for $105-107, and 1,188 head sold dressed for $165-170.
“Cattle slaughter this week has overtaken slaughter from last week and the same week last year though weights are still increasing,” Stewart-Peterson said. “October lives are extending their recent rally but buyers may be slowing due to overbought technicals. September feeders are testing the 10-day moving average support level.”
The technical picture for October cattle hinted at short-term positivity, although there are overbought concerns. “Rising stochastics at overbought levels warrant some caution for bulls,” the Hightower Report said. “The close above the 9-day moving average is a positive short-term indicator for trend. The close over the pivot swing is a somewhat positive setup.”