Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 15 cents to $280.09.
- Select down 81 cents to $259.81.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 38 head were sold live at $125 and 39 head were sold dressed at $194.
It was an insider trading session, and demand concerns after a strong Friday were an issue, according to The Hightower Report.
Optimism on the potential for strong consumer demand in the wake of the sharp rally in the stock market lent support, but with the futures market having a strong premium compared to the cash market steady positive news may be needed to keep upward pressure, according to ADM Investor Services.