 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

The continued lack of cash market activity this week “has kept the front end of the live cattle market bleeding lower,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The price action to start the week has been soft, challenging the chart technically.”

“The market is still operating under the negative technical influence of the October 25 key reversal,” The Hightower Report said.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.01% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.49%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.03%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.65% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.26%. Much of the stock reaction came as the Bank of England delivered a 75 point rate hike, the “most significant rate increase since 1989,” Tradingeconomics.com said. “Markets were already under pressure after the Federal Reserve delivered another outsized interest rate hike.” In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.19% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.01%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 1.44%, EUR/USD was down 0.59% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.70 (1.89%), and December gasoline is down 1.18%.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle starts a new week after cash trade picked up later in the week last week, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Cattle

“Live cattle likely saw some spillover selling from feeders, which lost about a dollar in January and later contracts as grains rallied due to…

Cattle

Beef markets remain strong, which should keep the short-term trend higher in cattle markets, The Hightower Report said. “The upside may be lim…

Cattle

The technical action is bearish and the market acts like a more significant correction might be in order, said the Hightower Report. “It is al…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News