The continued lack of cash market activity this week “has kept the front end of the live cattle market bleeding lower,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The price action to start the week has been soft, challenging the chart technically.”
“The market is still operating under the negative technical influence of the October 25 key reversal,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.01% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.49%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.03%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.65% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.26%. Much of the stock reaction came as the Bank of England delivered a 75 point rate hike, the “most significant rate increase since 1989,” Tradingeconomics.com said. “Markets were already under pressure after the Federal Reserve delivered another outsized interest rate hike.” In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.19% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.01%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 1.44%, EUR/USD was down 0.59% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.70 (1.89%), and December gasoline is down 1.18%.