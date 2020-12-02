Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $2.51 to $240.89/cwt.
- Select went down 13 cents to $222.95.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,934 head sold dressed at $172-175, with 3,589 sold live at $110-111. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,284 head were sold live at $106.50-110.40, and 4,117 head were sold dressed at $168-174.
Feeder cattle bounced from their lowest point in two weeks to finish higher today, The Hightower Report said. Choppy and two-sided trade was dominating the market today, “as traders see ample supply but also strong beef demand.”
“With decent margins, commercial traders seem to be good buyers on setbacks,” The Hightower Report said. They noted a positive short-term trend appeared as the live cattle market moved over the 9-bar moving average.