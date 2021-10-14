Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 30 cents to $280.32.
- Select was up $1.98 to $260.68.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 878 head sold dressed at $195.95, with 1,228 sold live at $124.40. In Iowa/Minnesota, 4,529 head were sold live at $123.54 to $124 and 1,352 were sold dressed at $193.49 to $196.15.
Outside forces are positive for the cattle market as the surge in the stock market and some weakness in the dollar may help ease fears of slower demand, according to The Hightower Report.
Boxed beef is still showing weakness while cash cattle have traded fairly steady this week, according to Total Farm Marketing.