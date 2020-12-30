Today will likely trigger sales before we move into year end, according to The Cattle Report. Beef cuts were modestly higher indicating good Christmas clearance in the stores. The few cattle packers were able to buy at steady money of $110 were mostly over weight pens.
Live Cattle futures slipped 70 cents to $1.17 in the nearby contracts on Turnaround Tuesday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Feeder cattle futures felt pressure from higher feed costs, as front months were down $1.30 to $1.42.
Outside markets
Stocks: February E-mini S&Ps were up 0.34% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.11%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.07%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.03. The DAX 30 traded cautiously on Wednesday, its last trading session of the year, and remained close to a record high of 13,903 reached on Tuesday. The index is on course to book a 4.7% yearly gain in 2020, even as March saw one of the most dramatic stock markets crashes in history triggered by the coronavirus crisis, sending the index to a near seven-year low on March 16th. Since then sentiment has been supported by optimism about a quicker economic recovery, the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, the EU-UK agreement on post-Brexit trade, and massive fiscal and monetary policy support globally. Other major stock markets in Europe were little changed despite the UK becoming the first country to approve the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine and as optimism about a post-Brexit trade deal and fiscal stimulus in the US started to fade. The Shanghai Composite added 35.42 points or 1.05% to 3414.45 on Wednesday, following a 0.54% decline in the previous session as The People's Bank of China said today that it will implement a prudent monetary policy that is flexible and reasonable while keeping it consistent, stable and sustainable. In economic developments, a statement from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that China’s 2019 GDP growth was revised downward to 6.0%, compared to a pre-revision 2019 growth rate of 6.1%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.25%, EUR/USD was up 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.44%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.81%, and February gasoline is up 0.83%.