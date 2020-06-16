The Comprehensive Boxed Beef report showed that end users are changing their tune regarding procurement, according to Allendale. During the virus procurement for both short and extended delivery fell sharply. Five weeks ago procurement for 21 – 60 days out was 68% under the prior year. Two weeks ago it was unchanged year/year. Last week’s procurement for 21 – 60 days out was 23% over last year.
As box prices continue to decline, packers can be expected to bid lower on prices for cattle, according to The Cattle Report. One prediction is almost certain. Processors will not lose money while supporting the cash markets for cattle.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 1.21% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.84%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.75%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 3.25% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.74%. European equities rallied on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to start purchasing corporate bonds through the secondary market corporate credit facility in an attempt to support the world's largest economy amid the coronavirus crisis. Investors were still worried about a second wave of global COVID-19 infections, while they await the European Council meeting later this week at which EU leaders are set to discuss a common recovery fund and a new EU long term budget.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was down 0.24% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 69 cents (1.86%), and June gasoline is up 2.57%.