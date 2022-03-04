 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

The cattle market is still considered in a long-term uptrend but is searching for a near-term low, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The majority of this week’s cash trade was at $140, down $2 from last week, helping pressure the market.

Outside markets

Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were down 1.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 3.62%, France’s CAC 40 was down 3.64%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 3.52% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 3.63%. Stocks in Europe were on a rout in the last trading session of the week, with the DAX slipping 3% to an over 13-month low and the Stoxx 600 sliding to levels not seen since last March, amid escalating conflicts in Ukraine. Auto stocks dropped almost 3% and were leading losses, while utilities bucked the trend and were up 1%. Russian forces attacked Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, briefly igniting a fire, and raising concerns of an environmental disaster, coupled with an existing humanitarian crisis. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.96% to close at 3,448 while the Shenzhen Component lost 1.37% to 13,020 on Friday, as markets were rattled following reports of a Russian attack in Europe’s largest nuclear power plant located in Ukraine, but concerns have since eased after Ukrainian officials said the facility has been secured. Mainland stocks struggled for momentum as investors weighed external risk aversion against expectations of domestic policy easing, with the Shanghai Index falling slightly by 0.11% this week.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.59%, EUR/USD was down 0.88% and USD/JPY was down 0.08%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.27%, and April gasoline is up 1.75%.

