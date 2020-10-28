Choice beef prices started October with a 3% premium to last year, Allendale said. Current values are a full 9% under last year. Trades suggest virus concerns are keeping this portion of the beef complex from its seasonal low from two weeks ago.
The choice cutout has declined each week of September and October, according to The Cattle Report. Fed cattle supplies have remained large from the build up from spring/summer plant shutdowns or slowdown
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 1.42% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 3.16%, France’s CAC 40 was down 3.18%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 3.34 and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.78. European stocks traded sharply lower on Wednesday, extending losses for the third successive session and with the DAX 30 hitting 11,674, the lowest intra-day level since June 15th amid mounting worries about the impact of the second wave of coronavirus infections on the economy. The number of cases continue to rise and more countries tighten restrictions. In Germany, Chancellor Merkel is likely to hold an emergency meeting with regional leaders and news reported the government is considering some form of a light lockdown. In France, President Macron is expected to announce more restrictions during a televised address to the nation later in the day, a report said the government was mulling a month-long national lockdown, while in the Czech Republic an overnight curfew comes into force today. The Shanghai Composite moved 14.92 points or 0.46% higher to 3269.24 on Wednesday. Market participants cheered after a Reuters poll forecast China's GDP to rise 5.8% yoy in Q4, accelerating from 4.9% in Q3 as the economy reopens further from the COVID-19 pandemic. Meantime, People's Bank of China injected CNY 120 billion into financial system via seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.2% in a move to maintain ample liquidity in the banking system.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.56%, EUR/USD was down 0.48% and USD/JPY was down 0.17%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 4.85%, and December gasoline is down 4.21%.