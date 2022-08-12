The market remains in a steady uptrend and "if" there is a shift ahead from the current liquidation phase to a more expansionary phase in the cattle cycle, the market has significant upside potential, The Hightower Report said this morning.
The weekly Export Sales in the week ending August were up from last week, but still in the bottom half of sales this year. However, shipments were at a 16-week high, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.32%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.11%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.18%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.46% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.24%. European stocks are up today with German stocks trading at nearly two-month highs, led by a rebound in healthcare stocks and a rise in travel and leisure, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks in Japan bounced up “following the release of soft U.S. inflation data and as a reshuffling of Japan’s cabinet eased concerns about political instability.” China stock were down slightly for the day but finished the week more than 1% higher, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.15% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.60%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.40%, EUR/USD was down 0.30% and USD/JPY was up 0.68%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.47 (1.56%), and September gasoline is down1.78%