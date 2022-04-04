Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 90 cents to $268.04.
- Select was up 82 cents to $261.70.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 354 head sold dressed at $222 and 1,504 sold live at $140. In Iowa/Minnesota 548 head were sold live at $139.73 and 481 were sold dressed at $222.
Talk of the overbought condition of the market plus some demand uncertainties were factors triggering selling today, according to The Hightower Report.
Beef demand usually rises in April, which may make packers more aggressive, according to Total Farm Marketing.