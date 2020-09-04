The number of cattle on feed for 150 days or longer continues to decline. Carcass weights are moving sideways while last year, carcass weights were increasing, according to The Cattle Report.
Cash cattle traded down to $102 yesterday, Allendale reported. This would be $3 under last week’s $105 average. Cash continues to distance itself from the $106/$107 mini-peak from two weeks ago. Futures posted the lowest close since July 27.
Outside markets
Stocks: October E-mini S&Ps were up 0.4% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.15%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.10%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.54% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.06%. European stocks traded mostly lower on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as a big tech rout on Wall Street the day before spooks global markets. At the same time, reports that the the EU is considering fresh sanctions on Russia following the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, once the specific culprits have been properly identified. The Shanghai Composite fell 29.61 points or 0.87% to 3355.37 on Friday, closing 1.4% lower for the week after US equities posted their biggest intraday decline in nearly three months. Concerns over renewed Sino-US tensions also emerged after US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that South Korea and other allies were joining Washington's efforts to tackle the threats of China.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.85%, and October gasoline is up 0.18%.