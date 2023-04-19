Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.14 to $305.92/cwt.
- Select was 15 cents lower to $291.46.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 558 head sold live for $177-181, and 1,109 head sold dressed for $187-188.
“Cattle on Feed report this Friday afternoon after the market close is expected to show On Feed as of April 1 at 95% with 11.5 mln head,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Placements in March are expected to be at 94.8% and Marketing’s are expected to come in at 99.1%.”
Traders and analysts continue to watch the cash cattle market, and what direction it might be taking. However, for the first half of the trading week, the cash trade has failed to establish any significant trends. “Cash trade remains unestablished for the week,” Brugler Marketing said.