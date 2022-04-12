Cattle markets are trading higher, as Blue Line Futures said they like looking toward the sell side against the current range. “However, a break and close above this pivot pocket would move our short-term bias to Neutral as it could extend the relief rally towards $137.55-137.875.”
Packer demand remains strong, The Hightower Report said, as the jump in slaughter may be a factor to clean up the cash market ahead of key demand periods in May. Cattle slaughter on Monday came in at 124,000 head, up 3,000 from last week and 11,000 from this point last year.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.15% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.22% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.51%. Shopper confidence is hitting “record low” levels in the UK, according to the Shopper Confidence Index, Trading Economics said. In Asian markets, China is showing more improvement in the stock market as the country encourages long-term investors to buy more equities, and sentiment rises as lockdowns lift in some areas. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.46% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.81%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.24%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are $3.81 cents (3.80%), and May gasoline is up 2.48%.