 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cattle markets are trading higher, as Blue Line Futures said they like looking toward the sell side against the current range. “However, a break and close above this pivot pocket would move our short-term bias to Neutral as it could extend the relief rally towards $137.55-137.875.”

Packer demand remains strong, The Hightower Report said, as the jump in slaughter may be a factor to clean up the cash market ahead of key demand periods in May. Cattle slaughter on Monday came in at 124,000 head, up 3,000 from last week and 11,000 from this point last year.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.15% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.22% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.51%. Shopper confidence is hitting “record low” levels in the UK, according to the Shopper Confidence Index, Trading Economics said. In Asian markets, China is showing more improvement in the stock market as the country encourages long-term investors to buy more equities, and sentiment rises as lockdowns lift in some areas. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.46% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.81%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.24%.

Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are $3.81 cents (3.80%), and May gasoline is up 2.48%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures finished mixed to mostly higher on Thursday, as additional short covering brought some more price recovery to the markets, espe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

This past week’s large slaughter number of 676,000 head may provide the impetus for processors to stay in the market to hold on to sufficient …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market was sharply lower yesterday, and feeder cattle took a bath as well, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Boxers were higher …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

June cattle markets traded down to the lowest level since mid-March before buyers turned the market higher on Wednesday, The Hightower Report …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.Choice was up 90 cents to $268.04.Select was up 82 cen…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News